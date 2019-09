Hometown heroes are helping service dogs by drinking wine.

The Vineyard at Hershey is hosting A Perfect Pairing, an event to benefit Susquehanna Service Dogs.

The event Saturday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m., will include wine tasting, a silent auction, raffle, live music, and food trucks. Ten percent of take-home bottle sales will benefit Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Tickets cost $20 per person and $35 per couple in advance, or $30 per person and $50 per couple at the door.

Online: https://one.bidpal.net/perfectpairing/welcome