HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some people are dressed up for winter thanks to Tuesday’s hometown heroes.

Dozens of children picked out their favorite coats, shoes, and socks on Tuesday. New winter clothing was donated by Faulkner Subaru Harrisburg, The United Way of the Capital Region, and the non-profit Operation Warm.

The event was held at Vibrant Church in Mechanicsburg, where volunteers helped fit the kids in clothing in their favorite color.

The program helps children of families in need.