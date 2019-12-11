Wreaths Across America honors those who serve in military

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonight’s hometown heroes are everyone who served in the military. Wreaths Across America honored all of them at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The Central Pennsylvania chapters of Gold Star and Blue Star Mothers of America laid wreaths honoring each branch of the military.

The Central Dauphin choir performed. There was also a ceremonial flag folding.

“We want people, especially at this very special time of year, to not forget the men and women who protect us. It’s about one percent of our country is actually, I always call them the sheepdogs, they’re out there protecting the flock,” said Rep. Stephen Barrar, Majority Chairman for the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

The wreaths will stay up around the state Capitol for the holidays.