A yogathon will help families affected by autism.

It’s Saturday, June 8 at the Harrisburg Hilton, from 9-11 a.m.

This is the fifth year for the event which benefits Andrew’s Gift. The nonprofit helps families impacted by autism with education, iPads, therapies, special events, home visits, and more.

A donation is $25 now until day of event. It’s $35 at the door.