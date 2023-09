(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes make sure the families of local heroes are taken care of.

The York County Bar Association held its 13th annual “Wills for Heroes” program.

Members of the York County Bar provided wills and power of attorney to 50 veterans and emergency responders at no cost.

These services can typically cost hundreds of dollars.

The program has helped more than 600 ‘local heroes’ since 2010.