YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes are celebrating “Pi Day” in a way they’ll never forget.

Some lucky students at Northeastern Middle School in York County got the chance to throw a pie in the face of a teacher or staffer.

Last week, the students could buy $1 tickets and put them in a jar of the person that they’d like to see “get pied.” A ticket was randomly drawn at each lunch period on Pi Day and that student got to throw the pie.

The money raised from the event is going to the Four Diamonds Fund and its mission to fight childhood cancer.

“It’s a lot bigger than that and a lot of kids don’t realize how much something like cancer can affect not just the person with cancer, but the family and the friends and the people they know,” explained Jordyn Haines, Northeastern Middle School Student Senate Treasurer.

The students raised a total of $375.