YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes is a shelter helping adoptable animals find new homes this weekend.

The York County SPCA will host a free open house on Saturday, April 29. This is this shelter’s first public event since its lobby was renovated. Dog adoption fees will be waived, due to the higher number of strays taken in.

Kristen Dempwolf, Communications Director for the York County SPCA said, “Like many shelters across the country, we’ve had a record number of stray animals, specifically dogs entering our shelter, so it’s really important for us to welcome the public to our shelter because we want them to have the chance to interact with these animals and make a love connection with them.”

The open house the York County SPCA is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.