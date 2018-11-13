York group puts dinners on Thanksgiving tables

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Hometown heroes are making sure everyone has something for the dinner table.

One Day at a Time, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit, is starting a branch in York. Tuesday morning, they delivered 200 turkeys to be handed out for free at two different locations downtown.

"There is a lot of violence going on in our community. There's a lot of heartache in reference to the killings. I think that at this timeframe, people get depressed. They don't have food, toys, things like that, and a lot of people suffer, so it's important that we give back so all those families have something," said Fred Walker, of One Day at a Time.

Volunteers made sure everyone who walked through the door went home with a Thanksgiving dinner.