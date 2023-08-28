YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero is York Habitat for Humanity, after finishing another project phase.

On Monday, they had the final home dedication for the ongoing Chesnut Street Revitalization Project.

Back in 2009, a fire burned down 15 homes and left more than 60 people without a home.

Now this phase has added ten homes. The new homeowners had to complete more than 200 volunteer hours and take financial classes before moving in.

