YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the theft of a trailer from a York Habitat for Humanity construction site last month, the chapter has now received both a donated trailer and enough funds to purchase a new one.

The nonprofit said that they received an an outpouring of support after staff noticed the trailer missing from the site on Chestnut Street.

“We’ve always been able to rely on our friends and neighbors to support us,” Natasha Kukorlo, executive director at York Habitat for Humanity said. “We are so grateful for the care that has been extended to us when we needed it.”

The $3,500 trailer was used to haul materials, such as windows and lumber, to the construction site. After the it was stolen M.H. Eby, Inc. in Lancaster County donated a used trailer to the organization.

Photo courtesy York Habitat for Humanity

The chapter also received nine donations totaling $779.27 from the public and a $4,200 donation from RBC Wealth Management, in honor of Scott Sides, a former York Habitat volunteer, donor, and board member.

Photo courtesy York Habitat for Humanity

York Habitat for Humanity says thanks to the donations they have received, their efforts will now be able to go even further for the York community.