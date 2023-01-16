YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are recognizing veterans who have gone unnoticed for years.

Leaders in the community plan to distribute headstones for unmarked graves, many for veterans of color.

The event, an MLK National Day of Service, brought volunteers to Lebanon Cemetery in York. Unmarked graves will receive a headstone, older ones will be safely cleaned.

“And the cemetery, as we learned today, was dedicated to African Americans, blacks from all walks of life, and many of our veterans and buffalo soldiers alike were buried there and without the proper dignity or internment,” said Kim Bracey, CEO of YWCA York.

Other local cemeteries to receive new headstones and headstone cleanings include Midland Cemetery in Steelton and Lincoln Cemetery in Gettysburg.