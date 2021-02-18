Black-owned book cafe opens in Midtown Harrisburg, features black authors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A black-owned coffee shop in Harrisburg provides a cultural experience for their customers.

Good Brotha’s Book Café is new to the Midtown Harrisburg scene after opening on Martin Luther King Day, 2021.

Owner, Stefan Hawkins says people can get a good cup of coffee and a fresh pastry.

Hawkins says the book cafe also features the work of black authors from around the world and in Harrisburg.

There is also a kids section where young minds can learn about who they are, and that the way they look is just fine.

“It is ok to have the kinky hair or wear dreads or have your hair in an afro and not be ashamed to go to school or to work,” Hawkins said.

He says he’s considering extending business hours when the number of COVID-19 cases start to significantly go down.