Black-owned family business sold after 70 years of business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dean Carter has fond memories of his family-owned business that his father Zuber. It started in 1954 as Carter’s Cut Rates.

“When he started out, it was a penny store. You could buy all kinds of penny candies and cookies,” Carter said. “My dad had these buildings built from the ground up.”

Carter says it has been family-run for nearly 70 years and most of his relatives have worked in the store at some point. Dean said the business expanded over the year and became Carter’s Variety Store.

“This change helped the needs of the area, which would be milk, orange juice, or whatever,” Carter said.

Years later, Carter and his brother Barry turned the business into B Large Sound Effects.

“I worked hard and I made a commitment. I had been stressed out and I was paying taxes and everything to keep this up and going,” Dean Carter said.

Carter said business was not part of eminent domain land taking to make room for the courthouse. But, he was sitting on hot property.

“People were approaching me from left to right. Even investors from all over the country,” Carter said.

Dean recently decided it was time to sell, which was not an easy decision for him.

“I spent many nights crying behind closed doors. But, I was also thinking ‘hey dad it’s time.’, Carter said.

Dean sold the property to retired NFL star LeSean McCoy. Meanwhile, Carter says he’s looking forward to moving forward.

“I can’t compete with the courthouse across the street. I got to take what I can get and run with it,” Carter added.