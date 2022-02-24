(WHTM) — During this Black History Month, many Midstate residents and organizations are celebrating Black excellence in the Midstate.

The American Literacy Corporation held the Black Excellence Awards on Thursday morning in Harrisburg.

It was a chance to honor those in the community who are doing their part of making our area a better place. Several people were recognized from educators to activists. Also part of this event was abc27’s, Valerie Pritchett.

“It’s so refreshing to hear or to meet someone like Valerie who has a heart for giving and not expecting anything in return. She says yes every time she’s available. We’re so grateful that she gives to not just the American Literacy Corporation, but countless other organizations,” Founder and Director of the American Literacy Corporation Floyd Stokes said.

Another abc27 figure, James Crummel, was also the emcee of Thursday’s awards.