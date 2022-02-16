(WHTM) — A Midstate CEO is leaving a lasting impact on the community. Jeannine Peterson took Hamilton Health from a struggling nonprofit to a successful and growing organization.

Peterson is stepping down as the President and CEO of Hamilton Health Center after nearly 22 years on March 31.

“The community had lost confidence in us so it was an uphill battle,” Peterson said.

The Pittsburgh native’s plan was to turn things around at the uptown Harrisburg location on a temporary basis, leaving employees skeptical.

“They said why should we stay when you keep saying this is temporary,” she said.

Peterson says they were staring at a $2 million deficit, so she decided to stay on board.

“I tell stories today about sometimes going up to them and sometimes we get paid on a Friday and I would say ‘hey don’t cash the check until Monday,’ because we were waiting for money to go into the bank. It was that bad at that point,” she said.

The Hamilton Health Center continued to grow and they moved into their current location on South 17th Street in 2012, providing them more room to give the community more kinds of services.

“Our motto was you come here, you will be treated like you are my mother or father. And that is how we trained our staff. Just because you don’t have insurance does not make you less than anyone else. If we lost our job tomorrow we would not have insurance,” she said.

Hamilton Health Center has expanded in recent years. They have facilities in Newport, Perry County, as well as some in Dauphin County including Millersburg, Harrisburg and a two-story health center to be up and running in Steelton in 2023. The new center is set to have over 300 employees join the team.

“We need to be able to break down the barriers in getting access to care,” Peterson said.

Peterson will continue to work for Hamilton Health Center as a consultant, take a deep breath and appreciate the journey.

“I am proud about bringing a center like this into the poorest community of Harrisburg nobody thought this could happen,” she said.