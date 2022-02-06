Harrisburg native battled obstacles abroad and at home while pursuing Olympic dreams

(WHTM) — It was the summer of 1939, in Harrisburg, and amateur track coach Earl Flickinger saw a teenager running alone. It became the start of something special for Jeannette Jones McKay.

“She really only ran for a few years, but she could have run at a top level for five or six more years,” grandson of Jennette, Brett Mckay said. “She didn’t have shoes and he gave her track shoes.”

Jeannette worked hard and became a world-class track star. On June 10, 1949, she won the 50-yard dash, as well as set an American woman’s record in the 100 at the historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

‘For her to be a woman and to go out, she went out and she was a trailblazer,” son of Jennette, Richard McKay said.

Jeannette also qualified for the Olympic trials in 1940, but the games were canceled because of the war. Despite being known worldwide, she ran into problems in the states.

“She was also discriminated at a restaurant they did not want to serve her they didn’t want her in the restaurant coming in the front door,” Richard said. Her coach stood up for her, and said she was with the track team and they let her in.”

In 1944, Jeannette made the U.S. Olympic team. Again, she couldn’t compete because of the war. She considered enrolling in college but decided to get married and start a family.

“She was a lady that was always on the go and she took me to a lot of places. I was a spoiled guy,” Richard said.

Brett McKay played diviso one basketball at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Seeing his family including his grandmother in the stands when he was a child is an image that stays with him to this day.

“It goes a long way, and that is what you need from them in those times,” Brett said. “Spending time with family and things like that, she thought was important and loved to do. That is what I do with passing it down to my kids.”

