Harrisburg woman makes history in PSP while helping her community

A first in Pennsylvania State Police History. A black woman is serving as Deputy Commissioner of Staff.

Kristal Turner-Childs worked her way from Trooper to Major, breaking barriers along the way before being appointed to the prestigious position she currently holds. Not only does she protect and serve as law enforcement, she also uplifts the community as the founder of Eyes Wide Open LLC which focuses on empowering women. Turner-Childs has advice for boys and girls when it comes to their futures.

“I just say, keep dreaming, and keep inspiring and never stop. Never stop going after those dreams because before you know it, they become reality,” Turner-Childs said.