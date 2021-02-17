Hometown Hero: Friends of Midtown “Shop Black-Owned” campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are giving a boost to black-owned businesses in Harrisburg.

In support of Black History Month, members of the Friends of Midtown group have a “Shop Black-Owned” campaign.

When a purchase is made at a black-owned business, individuals can email or tag a picture of their receipt to enter a raffle. The more a person shops, the more chances they have to win.

“Although we think that it’s important to support and celebrate black-owned businesses all year round, we thought this would be a good time to spotlight and highlight the amazing businesses that we have in Midtown,” said Autumn Anderson, vice president for Friends of Midtown.

The campaign runs until Feb. 28.

For more information, check out the Friends of Midtown Facebook page.