(WHTM) — Three Midstate cities and one borough have black men leading their respective police departments. Each of them share their journey and how they connect to black history.

Four men following four different paths to the communities they now protect and serve.

Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis took his inspiration from family history. “My father was a sharecropper in North Carolina. He came North and got drafted into World War II. But he taught me the love for my country, the duty, and honor,” Landis said.

Lancaster Police Chief John Bey dedicates his life to service. “I was able to make it through in ’89 when I went to the State Police Academy, graduated, and ironically my very first duty station was here in Lancaster,” Bey said.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter, with a strong role model in his father. “He instilled in me, don’t be on the sidelines and criticize police, join them and find out what they are about,” Carter said.

York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow follows in his father’s footsteps. “I had the opportunity, not only being the second generation after my father, I got an opportunity to work with him,” Muldrow said.

These leaders are facing new challenges. The racial unrest after George Floyd’s death along with other intense police and citizen interactions are changing the way cities are policed.

“The immensity of the light that was shown on the incident really reverberated in communities and created a shift in law enforcement,” Bey said. That shift can be seen in how they connect with their communities.

“If you have policy and you are not enforcing them or updating them, that is bad,” Landis said. “The things we are doing now as a department are allowing us to be seen as a resource and not just a bunch of cops and those things are bringing people together,” Muldrow said.

“You have to keep humanity in your heart and in your service to your community. To our community,” Bey said. “When I walk outside through the neighborhoods and it’s not Commissioner Carter or Chief Carter, kids nine or ten years old it’s hey Carter. That brings me hope,” Carter said.

Four leaders finding inspiration in their heritage and history.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants,” Landis said.

“When I think about black history, I think about those individuals that came before me,” Muldrow said.

“I think about Ben Brooks and Ron Sharp that came through PSP, who paved the way for me to rise to the position of Captain in the State Police,” Bey said.

“Black History Month to me is looking at Martin Luther King and all the other great leaders that paved the way for all of us,” Carter said.