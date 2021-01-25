Honoring Black History: Dr. Henry Panion III

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctor Henry Panion III is a conductor, composer, arranger, producer, and educator. He might not be a household name but he’s had a hand in music by Carrie Underwood, Coolio, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston, to name a few.

His star began to rise 28 years ago when Stevie Wonder wanted to collaborate.

Now, the Grammy and Dove award-winning educator works with artists from every genre of music.

“I can take the work of any artist be they country, gospel, classical and pop and make it fit into whatever presentation that we are trying to give,” said Dr. Panion, III.

The 2022 world games tapped Dr. Panion to be the artistic director. The international competition brings 3,600 athletes from across the globe.

