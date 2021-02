HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year we’re honoring leaders and trailblazers in the African American Community, focusing on stories of hope and determination.

We’ll show you how these Midstate entrepreneurs and innovators are inspiring and empowering others.

A Harrisburg businessman and barbershop owner, Charles Wallace, passed away earlier this year.

Those who knew him well say he was tough on the outside but had a heart for helping others.