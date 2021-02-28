Honoring Black History Month: Together We Rise in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year we’re honoring leaders and trailblazers in the African American Community, focusing on stories of hope and determination.
We’ll show you how these Midstate entrepreneurs and innovators are inspiring and empowering others.
- A black-owned coffee shop in Harrisburg is serving up more than just a good cup of coffee.
- Zetta Elliott’s latest book “Roots Run Deep” includes the history of Lancaster’s Bethela AME Church
- A Harrisburg woman is teaching kids in the community chess to give them a sense of normalcy during the pandemic