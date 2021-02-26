Honoring Black History: rebuilding York behind the scenes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sharee McFadden moved to York as a teenager and the community helped her family settle in with food, clothing, and other aid.

She’s now dedicated to paying it forward and helping others.

She’s an economic development and redevelopment specialist in York City.

“My angle is always to uplift empower inform educate and inspire the community,” McFadden said.

The position is all about rebuilding, developing a plan for refurbishing blighted properties, or tearing them down, and helping small businesses get funding.

But McFadden isn’t just making a different in the community on the economic front.

After racial and social injustice protests in York over the summer, the city wanted to make a statement showing their stance on racism.

McFadden came up with the idea to put up a banner downtown that said “Racism isn’t tolerated here.”

“I think having such a big bold statement that is clear and present I think it makes it a little harder for people to up front with their bigotry,” McFadden said.

She hopes to pursue her PhD. in industrial and organizational psychology in order to help businesses create better work environments for their employees.