Honoring Black History: Roots run deep with Zetta Elliot

(WHTM) — Zetta Elliot created nearly 40 children’s books that feature people of color.

One in particular, “Roots Run Deep” includes the history of Lancaster’s Bethel AME Church that her ancestor’s brother, Bishop Richard Allen, founded.

“It became a way of creating a book that would be an introduction to black history but then it could also connect to Bethel AME because as I my grandmother had always talked to us about the AME Church,” Elliot said.

As she was about to release the picture book, COVID-19 hit and caused delays.

“I call it my pandemic book. It really sort of reflects everything that was happening in 2020 ..even with the challenges you can still get things done and stories connect us,” said Elliot.

“Roots Run Deep” follows the trail, from Africa to America, through the slave trade and into freedom. It highlights how African Americans arrived possessing skills from entrepreneurship to artisans to activists, all helping to build America and their communities.

“Bethel AME Church was burned to the ground by arsonists, they rebuilt the church, they build their own school so it’s really about celebration of the resilience, and creativity, and the love the African American have for each other and a way of remembering their roots,” Elliot said. “We didn’t come from nothing we came from something.”

Elliot has since moved to a town outside of Chicago to start a new chapter of her life and chronicled her pandemic journey through a book of 50 to 60 poems in a book titled “American Phoenix”.

“I was documenting what I was going through I was being honest by was I feeling,” Elliot said.

She still has a novel she wants to finish about Central Pa. by the end of the year.