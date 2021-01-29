Honoring Black History: Tim DeFoor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tim DeFoor was recently sworn in as state auditor general.

He’s the first African American to win a state row office but that’s not the only glass ceiling he crashed through.

He also became the first African American in Dauphin County history to be elected controller.

“When I took the oath, I knew that I was setting up the path for other individuals. That’s because a lot sacrificed more than I ever could,” DeFoor said.

DeFoor is a graduate of Susquehanna Township High School, Harrisburg Area Community College, Penn State University of Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg University.

As auditor general, he is working to finish the audit of COVID-19 business closure waivers.