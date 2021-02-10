“I was like a volcano” – York teens who organized summer protest reflects on aftermath of George Floyd’s death

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo a demonstrator raises his fist during a protest over the death of George Floyd, in Anaheim, Calif. The three month stretch between the symbolic kickoff and close of America’s summer has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — February has been Black History Month for about a half-century. But is something different this year?

“I was like a volcano,” said Arlette Morales, describing how she felt after George Floyd’s death last year. “And I wanted to explode with my voice. And I wanted to use my voice.”

So she did. Her friend Tzipporah Goins — the student body president at Logos Academy, which Morales and Goins both attend — went to Morales’s house after midnight one night. Days later: a large but largely peaceful protest in downtown York.

Both Goins and Morales were 17 at the time and have since turned 18.

“To have so many people rallying together, and to actually say you were part of the change, and that you were part of that push, it means a lot,” said Goins, who — like Morales — turned to what they could do to sustain the protest momentum once the protests were over.

They say some things have changed between Black History Month 2020, before Floyd’s death, and now.

“The dialogue around racism, and just racial dialogue period, has opened up because of it, and I think people are more willing and more comfortable to discuss it,” Goins said.

Still lagging, in their opinion, despite some progress? School curricula, in terms of how history and issues of race are taught, and diversity among faculty members. The two have led protests demanding change in those realms.