HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A young woman from the Harrisburg area is helping to erase the stigma of mental health in the black community.

Regilynn Haywood owns There She Glows, a health and wellness space dedicated to skin, self, and, soul improvement.

One of her services is sound therapy.

“I did find singing bowls and sound therapy as a way to clear my mind actually,” said Haywood. “With sound therapy, it turns you into the right frequency that we operate at for a healthy and holistic life.”

Major depressive episodes among black people are up across almost every age group, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

There have also been increases in serious mental illness among black young adults and most are not getting treatment.

Haywood believes one of the reasons that is happening is because of the stigma that comes with asking for help.

“We are strong but in that same breath, we have to remember that there is strength in weakness. There is strength in togetherness. There is strength in getting help. There is strength in saying no,” said Haywood.

Haywood has seen the health power of singing bowls in her own life and encourages others to try ti and to even pair it with traditional therapy.