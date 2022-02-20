Show host talks about tough topics in hopes to bring people together

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Kimeka Campbell is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Black Newsbeat. The show targets issues important to black and brown communities.

“With Black Newsbeat, we have really been focusing on creating community in a different way. Black Newsbeat is a joint venture with the Open Stage of Harrisburg and young professionals of color,” Dr. Campbell said. “It is really like Harrisburg’s first late-night style talk show.”

The hour-long show is recorded at the Open Stage Live Theatre. It seats 30 people and it can be seen on many social media platforms twice a month. Viewers will get a mix of live interviews, comedy, politics, music, art, and more.

“We try to be educational and we try to maintain a familiar feel to the show with the audience and guests,” Dr. Campbell said. “We are striving to continue the mission of both open stages, which is to create accessible theater for the community and also young professionals of color, which is a place to create community and where young black and brown professionals can thrive.”

Dr. Campbell says her goal is to continue to appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds. She has been receiving constant feedback from a diverse audience.

“I just had a Black Jewish woman on the show talking about Whoopi-gate. People who we didn’t know would say there was such a diverse Black and Jewish community,” Dr. Campbell said.

Kimeka Campbell is looking forward to expanding Black Newsbeat when the timing is right.

“It has been quite the journey. It has been nonstop and we are booked out until April for the show. all the way through women’s history month,” Dr. Campbell added.