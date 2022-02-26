STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) — Students in the Steelton Highspire School district held their second annual celebration in honor of this month.

They displayed artwork in the gymnasium and throughout high school. Local Black fraternity and sorority members also participated in the event by discussing key moments in Black history.

Black-owned business owners were also on hand to show young people the importance of providing goods and services in the region and the challenges and rewards of running your own business.

“I think the most important thing is learning that our youth right now and that we are raising them to learn that the history from back then is to be kept going,” teacher Emanuel Aponte said.

Organizers say they are already preparing for next year’s event. They hope to get more students involved in the upcoming years.