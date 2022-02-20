Tuskegee Airmen mural unveiled in uptown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –If you drive along North Sixth Street in Harrisburg, you will see a mural of Charles Petty Sr. He was one of the country’s first African American military aviators.

“The mural that has been done on the wall, we are going to represent for Black History Month, is my uncle Charles Petty,” Antoine Brown, nephew of Charles Petty Sr. said.

“Mr. Petty served with an amazing group called the Tuskegee Airmen,” Bryan Wade of Keystones Oral Histories said.

Petty was from the Midstate and many of his relatives were part of the mural celebration. The Tuskegee Airmen served during World War II while Blacks in some states were still fighting against Jim Crow laws.

“It is about their service in America. Even in a time when it was segregated and despite those obstacles, they excelled,” Wade said.

Bryan Hickman is the artist of the mural. He started the project last summer.

“Putting Black energy back into the community that definitely needs it,” Hickman said.

Hickman had some challenges along the way.

“It was definitely an experience to have it was hot out here but it was rewarding nonetheless,” Hickman said.

Hickman finished the mural in October of 2021. Now it is part of the Uptown Harrisburg experience.

“Black excellence is being celebrated. That is one thing that I advocate for on the regular,” Hickman said.

Historian Bryan Wade says Charles Petty’s Story is one of many.

“There are other groups like Black Marines who served in segregated units and they served with valor,”

Hickman says despite the long days, It was time well spent, and his most memorable moments were not planned.

“During my mural journey, I had kids come up and they didn’t know who is was painting. So the fact I could use art to teach history was beautiful” Hickman said.