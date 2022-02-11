Two break glass ceilings as first African American women mayors in Midstate

(WHTM) — There are currently three African American female mayors in the Midstate, all sworn in this year. Wanda Williams in Harrisburg, who’s the city’s second African American mayor. But there are also two newcomers making a mark as mayors of their communities.

Gettysburg native Rita Frealing is proud to serve her community, being sworn in as the first woman and African American to sit as mayor, but she says she couldn’t have gotten this far on her own. She also wants to bring people together.

“I do realize that I am, obviously the first African American female Mayor of Gettysburg but I got here because of the citizens of Gettysburg,” Mayor Frealing said. “I don’t want to see anyone discriminated against, we’re all in this together.”

Ciera Dent was also able to break barriers. In Steelton, Dent was sworn in as the first African American woman mayor.

“It’s humbling it’s really humbling it’s sobering some times I still have to pinch myself to see that you know if it’s really happening,” Mayor Dent said.

Mayor Dent says her focus is to build a strong and safe community.

“I heard the problems I heard the cry so I decided to take it on and it got me here,” Mayor Dent said.

And both say it’s crucial to lead by example.

“I believe that a leader is one who serves, a lot of people think that it’s always the one that leads in the front or always have to be seen for me I rather serve, I like to serve the people I like to show them that someone is willing to do the work with them and usually that will put you in a place of leadership,” Mayor Dent said.

“I know they say there’s no I in team, but I look at it this way, if we succeed it’s everybody’s credit. But if we fail I take the burden. That to me is leadership. It doesn’t have to be all about I, I, I. But we work together and what I want to do as a leader is to make sure we don’t fail,” Mayor Frealing said.

And they want to do this while opening doors for future generations to come.

“There’s no limits, the sky is not the limit you can go as far as you want to take yourself you just have to be willing to believe in yourself put the right people around you, and go for it,” Mayor Dent said.

“And to younger black children, younger women any child in Gettysburg I just want them to know that they can do in life anything that they set their mind out to,” Mayor Frealing said.