HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- As the school year inches closer and the value of online learning is stressed even greater, the Harrisburg School District is partnering with the Tri-County Community Action to help make internet connection more accessible for schoolkids in Harrisburg.

According to the school district, the partnership will provide in-home Comcast Internet Essentials Services, Verizon Hot Spot access, and Xfinity Wi-Fi Hot Spots at designated business and outdoor locations at no cost for anyone who needs them – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers – through December 31, 2020.