HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it has issued its one millionth REAL ID product, a major milestone in its work to issue REAL ID-compliant products to customers.

“I am so proud that we have reached this milestone,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “From the beginning, customer service was at the center of PennDOT’s REAL ID program, and that continues to be our focus as the federal deadline approaches.”