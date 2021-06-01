How the Hershey Company is participating in Pride Month

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of June 1 being the official start to Pride Month, the Hershey smokestacks will become a bit more colorful.

Employees of The Hershey Company will gather on June 1 between 8:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. for a ceremony to “flip the switch” and turn on rainbow-colored lights that will continue to light up the sky every night in the month of June.

Plus, Hershey will fly a rainbow flag over its headquarters throughout the month.

According to the press release, this is the first time in history that The Hershey Company will be demonstrating its pride 24 hours a day with the flag flying while the sun is out and the lights shining once it gets dark.

The ceremony will be held in the East parking lot nearest the stacks. Employee companies will gather to discuss the importance of Pride Month before the stacks are lit around 8:30 p.m.