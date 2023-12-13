(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is Humane Pennsylvania which is trying to clear its shelter.

It is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for 12 days, starting Wednesday. Several local businesses are sponsoring the event to cover the fees.

As quoted in a release, the adoptions will include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (before adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food.

There are two locations where the fee-waived pet adoptions are taking place:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 4 PM Christmas Eve Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 1 PM Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602



Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 4 PM Christmas Eve Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 1 PM Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604



Adopters wishing to provide a forever home for shelter animals can click here for more information.