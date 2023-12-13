(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is Humane Pennsylvania which is trying to clear its shelter.

It is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for 12 days, starting Wednesday. Several local businesses are sponsoring the event to cover the fees.

As quoted in a release, the adoptions will include:

  • Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement
  • Spaying or neutering (before adoption)
  • Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication
  • Flea treatment
  • Microchipping and chip registration
  • Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food.

There are two locations where the fee-waived pet adoptions are taking place:

  • Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving
    • Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 4 PM
    • Christmas Eve Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 1 PM
    • Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602
  • Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving
    • Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 4 PM
    • Christmas Eve Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 1 PM
    • Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604

Adopters wishing to provide a forever home for shelter animals can click here for more information.