Humane Pennsylvania’s upcoming 42nd walk

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The oldest animal welfare fundraiser in the region is making another return in its 42nd Annual walk.

Humane Pennsylvania’s 42nd Annual Performance Toyota Walk for the Animals & Walktoberfest will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA Sep. 21.

The Walk for the Animals & Walktoberfest is the oldest and largest animal welfare fundraiser in the region, attracting thousands of participants annually and supported by animal lovers across the nation.

The event features live music, goods from local vendors/artisans, a VIP beer and wine garden, ballpark concessions, kid’s activities and more, the walk is a day-long opportunity for supporters to connect and show their passion for the animals we serve.

The walk aims at raising funds to help homeless, abused, abandoned and neglected animals in southeastern PA.

Last year, the walk was able to raise over $105,000.

In conjunction with the walk, Humane Pennsylvania will be offering free vaccinations and microchipping through their Healthy Pets Initiative from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit humanepa.org/events/walk-for-the-animals or contact Lauren Henderson, Director of Events & Corporate Relations at lhenderson@ humanepa.org or 610-750-6100 x211.