Humane Society of Harrisburg makes adjustments amid pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area continues to make changes amid Covid-19 disruptions. There is one major concern for unwanted animals after we get through the pandemic.

“What makes this situation a little unique is is the fact that we can’t do certain things, specifically we cannot be doing proactive spay and neuter,” Amy Kaunas, Executive Director of HSHA said.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture put sterilization procedures on hold during the Covid-19 crisis so personal protection equipment could go to frontline health care workers.

“There is very very limited PPE for us but it’s appropriately is being directed to save human lives.” Kaunas said.

Kaunas is also worried about animal lives. “To go for a whole season without organizations like ours being able to do that proactive spay-neuter, I think we’re going to go see a strong, strong uptick in the number of unwanted animals,” she said.

Her other concerns, overcrowded rescues, and shelters. Or, animal rescue groups that do not survive the pandemic.

“The animals that those organizations serve aren’t going to disappear into the air,” she said. “So you combine organizations that are going to survive with the unwanted litters plus the absorption of animals from other organizations that are no longer here, and that’s very concerning from not only a quality of care standpoint but could we, worst-case scenario, see euthanasia rates go up across the country among animal welfare organizations.”

Kaunas says the shelters and other rescues will need foster and adoptive homes, supplies and financial help for kitten season, which just started. If you are able and would like to help HSHA, click here.