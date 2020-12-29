CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 500 meals are being purchased from local restaurants and distributed to organizations, individuals, and families in need of meals.
“Operation Restaurant Rescue,” is stemming from a partnership between Members 1st and Verber Dental Group to help local restaurants and community members in need.
Last week the Verber Dental Group launched the operation to purchase and distribute 120 meals as difficult financial times are affecting many central Pennsylvanians. With the help of Members 1st, that original goal is raising to over 500 meals.
“Verber Dental Group is grateful for partners like Members 1st to generously and graciously join in this effort to help bridge the financial burdens being born by our local restaurants and families in need. These types of initiatives speak volumes to just how connected small businesses in Pennsylvania are and their willingness to serve our community,” said Brandon Rogers, Chief
Financial Officer of Verber Dental Group.
Two doctors and team members will pick up meals from Spoon’s and donate them to a local shelter starting this Saturday, January 2. Meals will also be picked up from Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ at 3:45 PM on Sunday, January 3.
Participating restaurants can be fond below:
- Hops & Barleys – Mechanicsburg
- Stevie’s Bistro – Camp Hill
- Sandwich – Camp Hill
- Sophia at Walden – Mechanicsburg
- Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ – Mechanicsburg
- Spoons Cafe – Carlisle
- Official BBQ – Boiling Springs
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Mechanicsburg
- Davinci Italian Eatery – Mechanicsburg
- Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works – Middletown
- Dodge City – Harrisburg
A sign-up link for restaurants that would like to participate can be found by clicking here.
TOP STORIES
- Hundreds of meals will be purchased and donated to central Pennsylvanians through ‘Operation Restaurant Rescue’
- Would you ‘dew’ Mountain Dew pancakes?
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,545 new cases, 622,349 total as of Dec. 29, 2020
- Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 tried to silence the entertainment industry
- Police are clearing the crime scene after a Lancaster stabbing leaves one dead