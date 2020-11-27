Husband and wife raise dog food for animal response program ‘BARk’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A busy ‘Pawliday’ at Orendorff Studios in York saw tails wagging and dogs smiling.

“We are raising dog food for West York Bark it’s an organization that supports needy pets in our area,” said Jen Orendorff, studio co-owner.

Jen and her husband Tim, have spent four years donating their skills to raise money for Bark, a pantry for pets.

“Especially in these trying times people are struggling with bills and those sorts of things. You can contact Bark they can help you with pets supplies, food, they do assist with cats as well,” Orendorff said.

The couple spent two days photographing dogs; tail wagging, bow tie sporting, adorable canine companions.

One 15-minute session costs pet parents$30, who receive a $15 credit toward pictures, with five included for free. Visitors also have to bring a 15-pound bag of dog food, per dog, for Bark. “

“Our goal is 1,000 pounds this year,” Orendorff said.

A win-win. “Because Jen and Tim started this it really helps keep the pantry moving, we can give a lot more at Christmas by having this and people are happy having their pets on their walls,” Shelley Metzler, BARK Founder said.

For more information on ‘BARk’, click here.