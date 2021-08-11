‘I scream, you scream, the police are here’ Lititz Borough Police sharing ice cream with community

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s an awkward situation for sure, but it’s just how the Lititz Borough Police drew it up.

They’ll be hosting an “awkward ice cream social” at Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor at 110 East Main Street on Thursday, August 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The aim of the event is actually to break the awkwardness and grow comfortable with officers by sharing some sweet treats and good conversation. “We just want to get out and meet some of the community,” Sergeant Stephen Detz said. “We’ve done similar events like coffee with cops, but that attracts a different crowd in the mornings, people are at work. So we wanted to do something that reaches out to more people.”

Something that the Lititz Borough Police accomplished just 10 days ago on National Night Out. “We saw a great turnout for National Night Out. We held it at a new playground and so many people showed up. I was in a dunk tank! We were really happy with the turnout,” Sgt. Detz said.

The Lititz Borough Police Department has done an ice cream event before when they handed out treats from their own “ice cream truck” complete with music. While that was considered a success, there was a feeling that it could have been done better. “It was a great time. The community gave us great feedback on it and the kids especially loved it. But for us, we were left feeling a little empty, we wanted to try and get more interaction,” Sgt. Detz said.

Community events are especially important to both Lititz and police departments across the country. A key component of these events is the ability to share thoughts and feelings with police officers in a calm setting. “We understand the there are times where we are interacting with people who are not having their best days. So we want to provide an opportunity to communicate with them on neutral ground, in a relaxed setting,” Sgt. Detz said. “We find that people are more comfortable to ask questions they may have for us and we end up building stronger relationships with the community this way.”

While relations with police departments vary nationwide, Sgt. Detz is grateful for the support the Lititz community has shown him and the department. “Lititz does it better than most places. Seeing their enjoyment, getting positive reinforcement, that’s what means so much to us,” Sgt. Detz said.

If you want to get on his good side or just want to strike up some conversation, the Sergeant’s favorite ice cream flavor is mint chocolate chip.