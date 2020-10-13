Indigenous Peoples’ Day sees increasing swell of support

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On the second Monday of October, a growing number of states and cities celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Currently, over a dozen states and more than 130 cities recognize a version of the holiday in addition to or in place of Columbus Day, reports CNN.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is very important to me personally — and to many of us — because for us, it’s respect. For us, it’s worth,” says Rafael Torres, spokesperson for the Manicato Taíno Cultural Center.

Many places are moving to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in recognition of the lasting impacts of violence and colonialism on Native peoples after Europeans such as Christopher Columbus reached the Americas. The holiday also celebrates the resiliency of those Native communities.

For similar reasons, in 2017, Lancaster City declared Indigenous Peoples’ Week as the first week in October, Lancaster Online reports.

Torres says Indigenous Peoples’ Day means respect, but also acknowledges pain. “My anguish is what happened to our Native families, what continues to happen in 2020,” he says, noting as an example how the Navajo Nation was affected by COVID-19.

The Manicato Taíno Cultural Center works to preserve the artifacts and culture of the Taíno people who are native to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba, says Torres.

Torres encourages people to educate themselves on Native cultures and issues while maintaining a willingness to learn without bias.

The Manicato Taíno Cultural Center looks to help facilitate that education, offering an exhibit of artifacts and traveling presentations. Though they can’t operate as usual due to COVID-19, Torres encourages those who are interested to connect with the center in other ways, such as through Facebook.