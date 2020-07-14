It’s national mac and cheese day!
From a box or homemade, either way you prefer, pile on the cheese today!
The basic ingredients of the dish are pretty simple, macaroni, milk or cream, and cheese.
Some chefs get creative with bacon, jalapeños, or other additions.
The origin of mac and cheese day is unknown but celebrating it just requires an appetite.
