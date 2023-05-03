LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster’s J.P. McCaskey High School is celebrating its 85th anniversary right now. The school is running an open house on Wednesday until 8:30 p.m.

Memorabilia will be on display including yearbooks and clothes from decades gone by. Tours of the building are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the celebration is that Millie Rineer Bechtold, who was in McCaskey’s very first graduating class in 1938, is there! Since then the school has had about 50,000 alumni.

“The alumni association does create a way for all of those alumni to come back together and these kinds of anniversary celebrations are in a way the best way to do that,” said Jeremiah Miller, McCaskey’s alumni director.

The school is also giving out free birthday cake at Wednesday’s event.