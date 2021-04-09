Hersheypark to hold hiring event April 13

Looking for Work? Hersheypark is Hiring!

Looking for a spot on the sweetest team in town? Hersheypark will be holding a hiring event at the Giant Center where applicants can apply, interview and get hired on the spot.

The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants are required to fill out an RSVP form to reserve their interview times.

Job openings include positions in Attractions, Food & Beverage, Safety & Security, all-new Restaurants teams and more.

Completing an online application prior to the event is strongly encouraged and will speed up the hiring process.

Positions start at $10/hour and include perks such as flexible hours, extra shifts and free admission to Hersheypark & 15+ amusement parks.

