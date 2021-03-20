LIVE: Join Zoom Zoo virtual pet show hosted by Ali Lanyon of abc27 News

Join abc27 reporter and Daybreak anchor, Ali Lanyon, as she hosts Zoom Zoo, a virtual pet show running Saturday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Zoom Zoo is a weekly event were children and adults login and show their pets. Animals from ZooAmerica, Lake Tobias, and others are featured weekly.

You join by watching in the player above.

Participants can also log in to Zoom and ask questions and see the animals up close.

Join Zoom Meeting by clicking here.

Meeting ID: 875 4631 2870

Passcode: 182217