HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is getting ready for a Juneteenth celebration — the first time the city is celebrating the holiday.

The celebration will take place Saturday morning at City Hall. It’s being held in partnership with Dauphin County and UPMC.

There will be live music, food, and vendors from across the state as well as information on COVID and testing available at the event.

“Being able to be at the center of celebrating Black culture, Black heritage, really is the most important thing for this administration because Harrisburg is very strongly African American and it’s simply wonderful,” said Matt Maisel, communications director for the City of Harrisburg.

On Wednesday morning, the city will make an official announcement about preparations for this Juneteenth celebration.