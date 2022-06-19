YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday, June 19 is Juneteenth. 157 years ago, enslaved Black people in Texas learned of their Emancipation.

There have been celebrations all around the Midstate this weekend, including one in York City. The free event featured speakers, live music, and Black art silent auction.

It was a community event, with a message.

It is all about unity. In a city that is riddled with violence constantly covered with negative things going on in the city. Juneteenth is our time to shine a light on our culture. Shine a light on some of the positive things that are going on in our city,” Recreation Program Specialist Diaz Woodard said.

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, which means many places such as PennDOT and U.S. Postal Offices are closed