Juneteenth events taking place throughout the region; how you can celebrate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are several Juneteenth events taking place over the weekend in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition will host a Father’s Day event on Saturday, beginning at noon at the Broad Street Market. Karl Singleton, a co-founder of the organization, says Juneteenth becoming a national holiday is a big step forward, and he hopes more progress will follow.

“We still have lynching legislation that needs to happen,” Singleton said. “It has not passed after nearly 200 attempts, it’s a sign of where we are and where we have to go.”

Capital Rebirth will hold a cookout Saturday afternoon at 4 pm, at Morrison Park, near Cameron and Herr Streets. Madeline Williams says it will be a great opportunity for people of all backgrounds to get together and hold a conversation about Juneteenth. Williams says people need to know how Juneteenth became a holiday in Pennsylvania in 2019.

“An African American approached State Representative Sue Helm,” Williams said. “Sue Helm lead the charge and Governor Wolf signed off on the legislation, it shows how we can work together and find common ground on important issues, regardless of political party affiliation or race.”