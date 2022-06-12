HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A weeklong celebration of black culture, history, and community to celebrate Juneteenth kicked off on the Capitol Steps in Harrisburg on Sunday.

The holiday is observed on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

“We are really here to educate and celebrate. Both things are important because we want folks to know that it’s not just a time of remembrance, it is, but it is also a time of celebration and looking at the future, and seeing how we can do more work in the future going forward”. Vice President of the Young Professionals of Color Kimeka Campbell said.

“Juneteenth HBG” is a collaboration between different groups and organizations in Harrisburg City. There will be events held throughout the week.