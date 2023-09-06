Ingredients:
- 8 oz. baby potatoes, thinly sliced
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 medium scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 8 large eggs
- 1/4 cup half-and-half
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. dry mustard
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in the top third of the oven.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt, black pepper, and dry mustard.
- In a large oven-safe skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon from the pan (do not drain the grease) and place it in a bowl. Add potato slices to the pan and cook for 3 minutes. Add ½ cup of water to the pan. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until slightly softened, 3-5 minutes. Put softened potatoes in the bowl with the bacon. Dry the pan.
- Add oil to the pan and heat over medium-low. Pour in half the egg mixture and let cook undisturbed until the bottom begins to set, about 3 minutes.
- Sprinkle with half of the bacon and potato mixture, half the scallions, and half the cheese. Pour the remaining egg mixture on top and shake the skillet to settle the mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining potato and bacon
- and scallions. Shake the skillet again, then sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Cook undisturbed until the eggs at the edges of the skillet begin to set, about 2 minutes.
- Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the eggs are just set (center does not jiggle) and the edges are golden-brown, about 10-15 minutes.
- Turn oven to broil and cook until top is golden-brown in spots, 1-2 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.